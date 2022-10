6 Must-See Sites to Experience Culture and Adventure in Jamaica

More experienced hikers who think Jamaica is just beaches and swimming holes will be surprised when they set off on the Blue Mountain trails. Blue Mountain Peak and the surrounding areas make up a national park with plenty of trail options, ranging from leisurely to challenging. The Blue Mountain Peak itself is the most difficult, mostly due to the length of time you’ll be out there. However, guide services exist to help you navigate safely, especially useful when attempting the sunrise hike , a legendary pre-dawn hike that reaches the summit just in time for sunrise. It’s a breathtaking view from the top, where you’ll look out above the clouds just as the island wakes up. For those of us who prefer to hike in the daylight hours, however, the view is just as spectacular.