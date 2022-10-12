6 Must-See Sites to Experience Culture and Adventure in Jamaica

One of the most incredible ways to experience Jamaica’s natural beauty is by visiting Dunn’s River Falls, which cascade in a natural “staircase” pattern due to sedimentary pools. “Tek-a-Hike” may just be the best way to enjoy it: the 90-minute guided hike starts out in the Tranquil Gardens area of the park, leading through the lush forests of the Dunn’s River area, past the historic Belmont Great House ruins, and up to the park’s nursery, where you can purchase a plant to take home with you. It’s a breathtaking way to learn about the ecology of the island while viewing the spectacle of the falls.