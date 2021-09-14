16 Places to Find Your Happy Spot in Aruba

With crystal clear waters, trade wind breezes, and endless amounts of sunshine, it’s no wonder Aruba is frequently referred to as “One happy island.”

This tiny island is home to plenty of supersized fun thanks to pristine beaches plus rugged adventures like hidden caves, giant sand dunes, and a volcanic rock formation that creates a tranquil tide pool perfect for snorkeling. Aruba is filled with so many surprises, it’s hard to keep count, but we think we found 16 really good reasons to plan an escape here soon.

Just remember — no vacation here is complete without savoring some fried snapper (obviously it was caught fresh this morning) and paired with a local Chill beer or Aruba Ariba — the island’s signature (and booze-filled) drink.