Downtown LA is Coming Back to Life, Here’s Everywhere You Need To Go

Just two short years ago, Downtown Los Angeles was one of LA’s fastest growing neighborhoods. More than $30 billion had been invested in new construction over the last couple of decades, according to the Downtown Center Business Improvement District. About half of that went to residential projects, from luxe condos in gleaming new skyscrapers to rehabbed old warehouse buildings filled with stylish live-work lofts — all as DTLA’s population tripled to around 85,000 residents. Add to that massive entertainment projects like L.A. Live; the makeover of Grand Park; new architecturally significant, world-class cultural institutions like The Broad and Walt Disney Concert Hall; a slew of hip new hotels; and a serious culinary renaissance; and Downtown’s status had skyrocketed to become one of LA’s hottest hoods.

But with the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, Downtown LA became something it never wanted to be: one of the city’s hardest hit areas as the tens of thousands of its workforce stopped making their daily commutes to the office; sporting events, and concerts came to a halt; theaters and museums sat empty; hotel occupancy dwindled; and many businesses — including nationally acclaimed restaurants — shuttered. (Some temporarily — chef Mei Lin’s Nightshade still hasn’t returned and the restaurant at the NoMad is still closed, along with the entire hotel — and others permanently — Josef Centeno's longstanding Baco Mercat and Lincoln Carson's celebrated but sadly short-lived Bon Temps, for example.)

Now, nearly a year-and-a-half after the Covid crisis began, Downtown LA is coming back to life as restrictions have eased (at least for now). Bars and restaurants that had pivoted to take-out only are back to filling their dining rooms with more than just hanging plants, those cheers you hear at Lakers and Dodgers games are coming from actual humans again, museums are back to welcoming visitors, and you can even catch live music. Though the Delta variant is throwing a bit of a monkey wrench in, well, everything, and mask mandates have returned, DTLA is still feeling closer and closer to its old self again. Many favorite spots have reopened in recent months, and, we’re happy to report, there are plenty of new venues to check out, too. Ready to get back Downtown? Here’s where to go and what to do before the summer ends.



WHAT'S NEW