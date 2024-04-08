A Family Getaway in the Heart of Dallas

Courtesy of Hilton Anatole Courtesy of Hilton Anatole

Planning a vacation for the whole family can be a challenge. Imagine trying to complete a 500-piece puzzle without looking at the box — that's the complexity of the task at hand. You need to find somewhere with enough activities to keep the kids busy, dining options that will satisfy both picky eaters and grown-ups, and, ideally, somewhere that's still relaxing enough for overworked parents. The good news is, you don't have to travel far for a resort-style getaway — or even get your passports out. Just head to Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Located a few minutes from downtown Dallas in the Design District, Hilton Anatole boasts a full entertainment complex in addition to comfortable rooms, top-notch restaurants, and much more. Here's just a taste of what's in store for your family on your next getaway at Hilton Anatole.

Splash around at JadeWaters The JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex spans three acres within the hotel’s seven-acre sculpture park, including a family and children’s area with a 7,000-square-foot beach entry pool, activity pool with play areas, and a 630-foot lazy river. Get some adrenaline going on the two 180-foot slides, then splash around in the cove pool with the swim-up bar. JadeWaters is open weekends through Memorial Day, then daily after that all summer long. Book the JadeWaters Fun Package and receive entry to JadeWaters plus $50 resort credit for each night of your stay.

Practice your swing at Topgolf If you're looking for more indoor activities, you'll definitely want to check out the Topgolf Swing Suite. This indoor experience is new to Hilton Anatole this year, and features three bookable bays where up to eight people can play virtual games such as zombie dodgeball, baseball, football, hockey, and golf. Join the fun or watch the kids take their swings from the comfortable lounge seating. You can even order food and drinks while you play.

Enjoy top-notch dining options and bars Speaking of food, restaurants that will work for the whole family are key to any successful vacation. With five restaurants and bars to choose from, Hilton Anatole definitely fits the bill. During the day, grab a quick coffee or sandwiches to go from Counter Offer, or sit down for a meal at the casual Media Bar and Grill. For a more elevated dining experience, head to SĒR Steak + Spirits, a steakhouse on the 27th floor with incredible skyline views of Dallas. You can even take the kids to Something Sweet — a sweetshop with soft-serve ice cream and plenty of candy — to end the night. Take some time for wellness Family vacations can be equal parts tiring and fun, so ensuring you can take some time to relax is crucial to heading home rested. During your stay at Hilton Anatole, don't overlook the​​ Verandah Athletic Club and Spa. Get your blood pumping with a group fitness class, game of racquetball, or swim in the seven-lane lap pool before relaxing in the whirlpool, sauna, or eucalyptus steam room. The spa features massages, facials, and manicures — the ideal way to cap off your stay.

