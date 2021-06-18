How Captain Toby Stull Brought Sailing to Long Island’s LGBTQ+ Community

Toby Stull grew up on the water, spending time on boats in his hometown of Branford, Connecticut, before he could even walk. His father, a schoolteacher, soon taught Toby to sail. He’d spend summers with his parents at their Connecticut lake cottage, and by the time Toby was a teenager, he was constantly sailing with his friends. Over the summers, the family would sail out to Shelter Island, where Toby built an affinity for being “Out East,” as in the eastern part of Long Island.

“I always wanted to be on the boat,” Stull, 48, tells Thrillist. “I was always on the water.” His family had a 30-foot, 1960s cabin cruiser, with a bathroom so small you couldn’t even close the door to use the toilet, but that didn’t deter him from spending as much time as possible at sea. In fact, in his senior year of high school, he lived on that boat part-time.

Though Stull spent his childhood on boats, he decided on a different, more steady direction for his career: politics and law. But his love for sailing never faded.

In 2008, along with a sailing buddy, Stull started Out on the Water, an LGBTQ+ inclusive charter company, designed to be a fun side hustle. “It was about sailing with gay people, and giving more access to the water in New York to the LGBTQ community. It was just something fun for me to do,” he says. Of course, that summertime side gig was a lot more enticing than sitting in an office full of suits, and by Stull’s 40th birthday, the seafaring life called.

“In 2013, I was making partner at a law firm. I was 40 years old, I had no kids, and I realized I had no need to go the professional route anymore,” Stull says. So he quit to focus on Out on the Water. “At the time I said it was a sabbatical, I didn't know it would work. It’s pretty amazing it did, honestly.”