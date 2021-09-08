Legitimately Cool Things to Do in Midtown Manhattan Right Now

20 West 34th Street

If there’s a symbol for Midtown, this would be it. The Empire State Building — which recently underwent a $165 million dollar overhaul — is celebrating its 90th birthday with special events all year long. The 86th Floor Observatory now boasts an immersive, 10,000-square-foot museum with additional exhibits on the redesigned 80th Floor, and a brand-new 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows.

If you’re cool with starting your day early, enjoy matchless panoramas of the sunrise over the city with Sunrise with Starbucks, which caps guests at 100 people so you have room to wander on the 86th floor deck and take pictures without strangers’ arms in your frames. The event runs from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., and tickets include a complimentary Starbucks coffee and a limited-edition 90th Anniversary tote bag (while supplies last).

If you prefer your beauty sleep, the 86th and 102nd floor observatories are sure to dazzle whatever the hour. We also advise heading to the 80th floor to check out the “The Site in the 1920s” exhibit. There you can scope out Flappers era NYC from the Waldorf-Astoria’s original location where the Empire State Building now stands, “Modern Marvel,” to learn about the building’s sustainability features, and Stephen Wiltshire’s drawing of NYC’s skyline, a highly detailed overview he created entirely from memory of a 45-minute helicopter ride over Manhattan.