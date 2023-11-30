These Fun Group Trip Ideas Will Satisfy Your Winter Wanderlust

Visiting friends and family isn't the only reason to jump on a plane this time of year, though. Although winter isn't as popular of a travel season as spring or summer, you can still book some epic group trips this time of year, plus many destinations are much less crowded during the colder, post-holiday months. Take some inspiration from these five winter travel ideas, then start planning your next excuse to get out of town with friends.

Winter travel can seem synonymous with visiting loved ones for the holidays. In fact, the Transportation Security Administration recorded the highest number of people going through security on a single day ever the Sunday after Thanksgiving this year.

Turn the reason most people avoid winter travel — cold, snowy weather — into a bonus by leaning into the chilly vibes. Whether you ski, snowboard, or just enjoy the apres ski tradition of appetizers and warm drinks, you'll have a blast renting a cozy cabin with your pals. Look at towns within an easy drive from ski mountains : Most have plenty of vacation rentals to offer, in addition to charming shops, bars, and restaurants to check out once you're done playing outside in the snow. Stock up on board games, snacks, and sweet treats for the rental house, too, then split the cost of everything with Zelle® .

Escape to a lesser-known beach destination

Snowbirds flock to cold-weather destinations like the Bahamas, Hawaii, and Mexico every winter, but that doesn't mean everywhere with temperatures above 70 degrees in January will be crowded. If you're craving sand and sun, check out some slightly off-the-beaten-path island destinations. Whether you book a beach house and split the cost with Zelle® or opt for individual hotel rooms, you can find some stunning island scenery on less-popular Caribbean islands like Grenada or Andros Island. Don't overlook Central America, either. Panama, Nicaragua, and Belize all boast incredible beaches, but don't draw in as many crowds as more popular destinations like Costa Rica.

Explore a major city in the off-season

Take advantage of the low travel season to check a bucket list city off your list. If you're willing to layer up and brave the cold, winter can be an excellent time of year to explore popular domestic destinations like New York City or Chicago — or even go across the pond to London, Paris, or Vienna. As long as you avoid the holiday weekends, you'll be treated to tourist attractions with far fewer visitors than normal, and you often have a better chance of snagging hard-to-get restaurant reservations on a random weekend in January or February than you would on a gorgeous summer day. Don't be that tourist who asks to split the bill five ways, either: Have one friend pay, then send them your portion of the check with Zelle®.

Roll the dice with a spontaneous trip

If you just want to get out of town and don't particularly care where to, consider leaving it up to chance. Both Skyscanner and Google Flights allow you to search for flights from your home airport to anywhere. See a list of the cheapest options for your chosen weekend, then put it to a vote in the group chat. One friend can book the flight that wins, then everyone else can pay them back with Zelle®. Winding up with a flight to a somewhat random destination is half the fun — for one thing, there's no pressure to have the trip of a lifetime if you don't have a ton of tourist attractions you feel you need to visit. Plus, it gives your group of friends a new chance to make core memories.

