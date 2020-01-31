Join Thrillist for Two Unforgettable Trips to Mexico and Morocco This Fall

After years of telling our readers about the coolest food-filled adventures around the world, we got jealous and decided to plan a few trips of our own -- and we want you to come along! Join us as we launch Thrillist Trips, a series of IRL jaunts through our all-time favorite destinations in the most Thrillist way possible. That means expert local guides to show you the very best things to see, eat, drink, and experience while you’re there -- with some extra surprises along the way, because duh. First up: Mexico and Morocco!
Mole and Mezcal: A Taste of Oaxaca
September 30 - October 4, 2020
From $2,995
Get a taste for one of Mexico’s most exciting food regions as we go behind the scenes with local chefs and mezcal producers in charming, colorful Oaxaca.
The Best of Marrakesh: Day to Night
November 7 - 14, 2020
From $3,450
Kick your senses into overdrive as we explore chic museums, bustling spice markets, relaxing hammams, and desert valleys via camel ride.
THRILLIST TRIPS FAQ
What can I expect on a Thrillist Trip?
Amazing food, good company, and unique local experiences that get to the heart of what a place is all about. Make lifelong friends, see new places, and return home with a different view of the world. No two journeys are the same and there are plenty of optional activities available, so you can choose exactly how much structured time you want, and how much you want to explore on your own time.
What is included in the trip cost?
Just about everything! We don’t want you to feel nickel and dimed along the way, so lodging, meals as noted in the itinerary, local ground transportation, tips, and entrance fees for activities are all included in the program price.
We don’t include airfare in the program price in order to give you the most flexibility on when and where you depart from. Additional expenses you should plan to cover include airport transfers, passport fees, souvenirs, and activities noted as optional in the itinerary.
How much free time will I have?
We build in free time throughout the itinerary so you can venture out on your own to pick up souvenirs for friends back home, grab a drink at the local café down the street, or explore anything that catches your eye. This is your time, so we won’t over plan your day!
What is the deposit to reserve a space?
A deposit of $500 is due at the time of booking to hold your space. This amount is applied to your final balance.
Do I need trip insurance?
It’s recommended, but not required. Unexpected cancellations happen more than you’d imagine, and insurance is the best way to guard against losses. We recommend using Academic Travel Abroad's partner insurance provider, Travel Insurance Services, which offers a few policies for travelers to choose from.
How big are your groups?
Our trips have a maximum group size of 25 people. Large enough to meet new people with similar interests and diverse backgrounds, but small enough to be on a first-name basis with everyone.
Can I choose my roommate?
Absolutely. You can buy single occupancy or double occupancy for any of our trips. If you opt for double occupancy and have a friend traveling too, let us know and we'll make sure you are rooming together at the hotel.
Once I reserve my trip, what happens next?
After you've made your deposit, you'll receive a confirmation e-mail with a receipt of payment within one business day. Soon thereafter, your Guest Services Advisor will be in touch to let you know your next steps and what to expect prior to departure.
What are the Terms & Conditions?
You can read our full Terms & Conditions here. (ultimately should link to a hosted pdf)
Questions about Thrillist Trips?
Phone: 800.556.7896
Email: reservations@academic-travel.com
