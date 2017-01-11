An Open Letter to Passive-Aggressive Texting

The first emoji was technically introduced in 1999, officially cementing a new way to communicate with a vindictive tone wrapped in a spiteful irreverence. With literally hundreds of emojis on the iPhone, users have a completely new way to avoid topics of importance and flake on tentative plans.

For instance, the "OK hand" (see above) can be implemented to avoid important issues like love and sex. It shuts down the conversation and puts the initial texter at an immediate disadvantage. How do you respond to the physical embodiment of "I don't care" when you put your heart on the line?