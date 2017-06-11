Ferrari and Veuve Clicquot Created $10,000 Champagne

Okay, so $10,000 may seem a tad steep for a few bottles of Champagne (unless you ball harder than Drake at a strip club), but when two legendary brands are involved, the price point starts to make a little more sense. Veuve and Ferrari, alongside Charitybuzz, have created The Veuve Clicquot Maranello Edition Set of three handmade gift boxes, each containing a limited-edition Jeroboam of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.
Ferrari's team of swanky-ass Swiss designers have designed each bottle and accompanying housing with three different themes, making this the one and only time you should ever drink and drive. The bottles include:
Scuderia, which honors the art of racing—we're assuming this includes Tokyo drifting and Mad Max-style Thunderdome scenarios.
Inedita, which pay tributes to the Ferrari's vision of the future—it may or may not involve flying cars.
Classica, which is called the elegance of antiquity. Regardless, feel free to drink this bottle along with blackjack and hookers.
Ferrari's bougie style is incorporated as each bottle is wrapped in the same handmade leather used in the Italian car's interiors; meanwhile, each bottle comes in a lacquered wooden box emblazoned with Ferrari’s signature horse.
In case you're feeling guilty about downing $10,000 worth of booze, you can put your mind at ease knowing all of the proceeds from the auction go to the Council of Fashion Designers of America Foundation. Or, if you have the cash, you could keep going hard, save $49,990,000 and spring for the 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale.
Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and likes his Veuve like he likes his women: unattainable.