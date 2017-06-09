Lifestyle

Rock The Cat Spa With These Mistaken Lyrics Coasters

By Published On 08/26/2014 By Published On 08/26/2014
Never mess up those lyrics again
RedEnvelope

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

related

Apple is Finally Getting Rid of Your iPhone's Annoying Volume Box

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle Has a New Free Burrito Deal Just for Nurses

related

Walmart’s Huge Robotic Kiosks Let you Pick Up Groceries 24/7

related

Watching the Most Dangerous Rope-Free Mountain Climb Will Make You Dizzy

We get it, guys, lyrics are hard—especially when you're rocking out with your bros, singing at the top of your lungs, and pounding cheap beers and rum jigglers. Luckily, the embarrassing issue of getting every word of "Rock the Casbah" totally wrong has been recognized and resolved with these Mistaken Lyrics Coasters. Finally, a way to validate yourself and prevent coffee rings all at once—because you love singing and respect wood

Related

related

Bill Murray's face is your new coaster

related

Bill Murray's face is your new coaster
Never mess up those lyrics again
MashHandmade

These hand-made, laser-cut coasters showcase the finest misheard lyrics from the '80s, '90s, and oughties (sp?). Our personal favorites are either: "Like a virgin, touched for the 31st time" or "Shake it like a polar bear ninja."

Outkast really dropped the ball by refusing to incorporate polar bears or ninjas in any song from Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

Never mess up those lyrics again
Wwwdesignspongecom

Also included are mistaken "golden hits" lyrics, as well as "snack lyrics," which could be any number of songs and/or the name of Weird Al's new album. 


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and, when it comes down to it, doesn't really respect wood.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Water Guns That Are Actually Fun for Adults
Live Your Best Summer

related

READ MORE
The Best Things to Do in Upstate New York This Summer
Lifestyle

related

READ MORE
Every Outdoor Movie Playing in Houston This Summer
Lifestyle

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More