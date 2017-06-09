Rock The Cat Spa With These Mistaken Lyrics Coasters

We get it, guys, lyrics are hard—especially when you're rocking out with your bros, singing at the top of your lungs, and pounding cheap beers and rum jigglers. Luckily, the embarrassing issue of getting every word of "Rock the Casbah" totally wrong has been recognized and resolved with these Mistaken Lyrics Coasters. Finally, a way to validate yourself and prevent coffee rings all at once—because you love singing and respect wood.
These hand-made, laser-cut coasters showcase the finest misheard lyrics from the '80s, '90s, and oughties (sp?). Our personal favorites are either: "Like a virgin, touched for the 31st time" or "Shake it like a polar bear ninja."
Outkast really dropped the ball by refusing to incorporate polar bears or ninjas in any song from Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.
Also included are mistaken "golden hits" lyrics, as well as "snack lyrics," which could be any number of songs and/or the name of Weird Al's new album.
Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and, when it comes down to it, doesn't really respect wood.