17 Things You Didn't Know About Wikipedia

Thirteen years ago, tracking down information meant effort—hitting the library stacks, grabbing a dusty set of Britannicas, or digging out the World Book CD-Rom that came with your green iMac. It was an age of darkness.

Then came Wikipedia. Casting light onto the world with instantly accessible and free information for all, Wikipedia has grown from internet upstart—and punchline—to one of the Internet's most trusted destinations of reliable information on media, geography, diseases...pretty much anything you want to research. Edited by the collective hive mind of anyone with a computer, editions in almost every language have made it popular in hundreds of countries.