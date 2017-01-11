Travel

This Weatherman Nails Pronouncing Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgo- gerychwyrndrobwllllan- tysiliogogogoch

Channel 4 News/Facebook

There are plenty of common places people pronounce wrong, but then there are uncommon places such as Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, that nobody knows how to pronounce. No, that is not the result of me falling asleep on my keyboard, but rather, the name of an actual town in Wales. In fact, it's the longest place-name in all of Europe, weighing in at 58 characters. That's 41% of a tweet.

Virtually nobody can pronounce this town's name. Except Channel 4 News weatherman Liam Dutton. This dude just rocks the shit out of that Welsh name.
 

 
Warm day in Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysilio...

It may be a mouthful to say, but Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch in north west Wales was one of the warmest places in the UK today.And, it was no problem for our Welsh weather presenter Liam Dutton to mention it on today’s weather forecast.

Posted by Channel 4 News on Tuesday, September 8, 2015

Even after rewatching the clip like the Zapruder film in JFK, it's still well-nigh impossible to pronounce Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch. That makes Dutton's feat all that more impressive. 

So, lloniannau, Liam Dutton. That's Welsh for "cheers." I have no idea how to pronounce that, either.

